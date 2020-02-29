February 26, 2020 Robert Carlisle Hickson, 78, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A native of Virginia he was the husband of 56 years to Peggy Ann Edwards Hickson who survives; and the son of Roy Lee Hickson and Teresa Rosa Maxey Hickson, both deceased. Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy serving for 23 years. He owned his own Locksmith Company in Salem. Robert was a member and deacon at Southside Baptist Church. In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Teresa Young and husband, Randy and Virginia Young and husband, Jeff; and two sons, Robert M. Hickson Sr. and James C. Hickson; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, James Andrew Hickson and wife, Pat, and Marvin Hickson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Alvin Leroy Hickson. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, 1330 East Main Street, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. by Pastor Clay Dalton. Burial with military honors will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

