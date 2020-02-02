Richard Wayne Hicks, age 67, of Callaway, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
Service information
Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
5:00AM-8:00AM
Bethlehem Church of the Brethren
4250 Bethlehem Church Road
Boones Mill, VA 24065
Feb 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
11:00AM
Bethlehem Church of the Brethren
4250 Bethlehem Church Road
Boones Mill, VA 24065
