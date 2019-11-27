HICKMAN Stephon Edwin November 23, 2019 Stephon Edwin Hickman, 58, of Shawsville, Va., passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Valley Word Church International with family visitation at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

