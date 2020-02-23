Lloyd M. "Big Guy" Heslep, 85, of Elliston, Va., went to be with his loving wife, Noell Heslep, on Friday, February 21, 2020. Lloyd was a deputy sheriff with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and retired after 27 years of service. Per Lloyd's request there will be no services at this time. Condolences may be left for the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

