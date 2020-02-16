September 16, 1940 February 7, 2020 Mary Boyd Day Hesdorffer, age 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Edina, Minn. Mary Boyd was born on September 16, 1940, in Bluefield, W.Va., and raised in Roanoke, Va. She was preceded in death by parents, Franklin K. Day Jr. and Mary Dunglinson Day, and Alan, her beloved husband of 55 years. Mary Boyd is survived by her daughter, Meredith (Frank) Macgowan of Excelsior; son, Alan Boyd (Lisa) Hesdorffer of Edina; "her boys" grandsons, Ben, Jack, and Cole Macgowan, and Stuart and Davis Hesdorffer; brother-in-law, Roger (Janice) Hesdorffer of Summerville, S.C.; and sister in-law, Virginia Hesdorffer Maxwell of Raleigh, N.C. Mary Boyd was a graduate of St. Anne's School in Charlottesville, Va., Garland Jr College, and Boston University in Boston, Mass. Before marrying Alan in 1963, Mary Boyd worked in interior design. Mary Boyd and Alan lived in Bettendorf, Iowa, Indianapolis, Ind., and Cincinnati, Ohio, before finally settling in Edina, Minn. in 1976. An avid volunteer, Mary Boyd joined the Junior League of Roanoke, Va., in 1961, and was an active member in each city that she lived. She served on many different committees, was very involved at the Children's Hospitals in Indianapolis and Cincinnati, and ultimately served as the Sustainer President of the Junior League of Minneapolis. She was a long-time member of Interlachen Country Club and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Mary Boyd was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her many interests included gardening, interior design, fashion, world travel, and talking with her many friends. She loved spending time with her family, especially enthusiastically cheering on her grandsons at their many sporting events and school programs. Mary Boyd's beautiful smile, positive outlook on life, and her gracious southern manner will be missed. A celebration of Mary Boyd's life will be held in the spring, with a private Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the N.C. Little Memorial Hospice, 7019 Lynmar Lane, Edina, MN 55435. www.washburn-mcreavy.com, Edina Chapel 952-920-3996.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hesdorffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.