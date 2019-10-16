October 14, 2019 Marilyn M. Herec, 75, of Copper Hill, Va. died on Monday, October 14, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. followed by her funeral service. All services to be held at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cave Spring Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

