January 25, 2020 Dean Randall Heptinstall, 55, of Vinton, Va., passed away at home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the services. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
