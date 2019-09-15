HENSON Gerald Wayne March 15, 1952 September 12, 2019 Gerald Wayne Henson, 67, of Glasgow, Va., passed away, Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born March 15, 1952, in Rockbridge, Va., he was the son of the late O. Melvin and Frances W. Henson. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with the Rev. W. David Bain officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers Street, Lexington, Va. 24450. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.