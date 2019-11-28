HENSLEY Eddie Joe October 26, 1963 November 22, 2019 Eddie Joe Hensley, 56, of Roanoke, Va, passed away November 22, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in Williamson, W.Va., on October 26, 1963 to the late Thomas and Edith (White) Hensley, who raised him in Lovely, Ky. He spent many years traveling and living in different parts of the country, but spent the last 18 years in Roanoke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Hensley; and his brother, Thomas "Buck" Hensley. Eddie was a mountain man, known for his big heart and his sense of humor. He never met a stranger, and was quick to make anyone who came into his life and his home feel welcome. He would always show up if he was needed, no matter the time or day. He was full of jokes and funny sayings, and loved making people laugh. He was proud of being recently baptized, and wanted the news to be shared with those who knew him. He loved his family more than anything, and was always involved in every holiday and special event. No one could have asked for a better family man or friend. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter and son-in-law, Rachel (Hensley) and Chris Hale; son, Edward Hensley; grandchildren, Malachi, River, and Diana; sister-in-law, Patricia Rickerd; his beloved cat of 17 years, Asia; and his sister, Laura Sexton. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.