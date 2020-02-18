April 15, 1932 February 16, 2020 Martha Hamilton Dickinson Henry, 87, of Timber Ridge, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born on April 15, 1932, in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Jordan William Dickinson and Julia Mackey (Dickinson) Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William McGuffin Henry on June 5, 2000; and sister, Margaret Mackey Dickerson (Al). Mrs. Henry graduated from Fairfield High School and was a long time member of the Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church where she served as a Elder, Trustee, Clerk of Session, Sunday School teacher, and on numerous committees. She was also a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, president of the Rockbridge County Homemakers Club and Officer of Elections for Rockbridge County. Martha was a loving wife and mother and a wonderful cook and seamstress. She enjoyed her flower garden, crossword puzzles and shopping. She was a good neighbor and friend to many. Survived by one son, William Michael Henry (Sylvia); one daughter, Julia Henry Lipscomb (Joe); three grandchildren, Charles William Henry, Joseph William Lipscomb and Elizabeth Lipscomb Scalla (Nathan); one great-grandson, Silas Colton Lipscomb; and one surviving brother, Russell Lloyd Williams II, (Joyce). A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Patrick Lanaghan and the Rev. Steve Cathcart officiating. Burial will be private. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to the Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church General Fund, 73 Sam Houston Way, Lexington, Va. 24450. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
