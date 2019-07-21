July 18, 2019 Arlene Austin Henry, 93, of Midlothian, Va., a native of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles L. Austin and Susie M. Austin; her brother, Ralph Austin; and her loving husband, James E. Henry. Arlene was a devoted mother to Carolyn Adcock (Fred) of Atlanta, Ga., Linda Henry of Charlotte, N.C., and Leslie Lenhart (Lloyd) of Midlothian, Va. Her grandchildren knew her affectionately as "Memaw," each holding a special place in her heart, Emalie Shea (Christian), Carrie Cottone (Phil), Frederick Adcock Jr., Taylor Lenhart and Sydney Lenhart. She was blessed with and proud of her great-grandchildren, Philip, Henry, William and Emma. In addition to her immediate family, she loved her nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Arlene had a love for music and was an accomplished pianist. She graduated from National Business College with honors and worked in Roanoke and Richmond as a young lady. She was also a member of the USO in Roanoke during World War II and always held great affection for our United States veterans. Arlene loved reading, cooking delicious meals, and decorating beautiful cakes for her family. She always made holidays festive and special in a loving Christian home. She enjoyed being a member of PEO, her volunteer work in the hospital, and will be remembered most for her warmth and kindness towards others and her quiet, loving personality. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, followed by a celebration of her life. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
