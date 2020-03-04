March 1, 2020 David Andrew Henley, age 81, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and he graduated from VCU and Duquesne University. He was an avid collector of book and memorabilia on various subjects. He devoted his passion to the Thomas Paine Society. He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, and two brothers. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy Henley. Also, many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the kindness extended by the VA Medical Center, Salem, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the Roanoke Society of Friends and the Good Samaritan Hospice.

To plant a tree in memory of David Henley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.