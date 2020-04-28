August 21, 1959 April 23, 2020 Our precious daughter, sister, mother, wife, and friend Deborah Lee Hendrick went to be with The Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She bravely and valiantly "fought the good fight." She was a member of First Christian Church in Roanoke, Virginia. Until her last breath, Deb was a free spirit who spoke her mind and never met a stranger. She attended Roanoke City Public Schools and proceeded to graduate from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. Her love of cooking and vibrant personality led her to her first job at Davis Pizza and later Shuckers downtown. Deb gave a special piece of herself to all the lives she touched. Her tremendous love of plants and green thumb inspired others to learn her craft. She loved drives through the creeks and mountains with her family and friends. She enjoyed camping, sitting by a fire, and the beauty of the outdoors. Her adventurous spirit led her to live in Florida on two different occasions. She loved the ocean breeze and the Florida sunshine. She was a collector of all things she thought were interesting, crafts, rocks, even random plants on the side of the road. There will be a viewing held at Valley Funeral Home on Wednesday April 29, 2020, from 12 until 2 p.m. A private family service will be held following the viewing. Due to current virus concerns, this service will be streamed live for those who would like to watch from their vehicle. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home.

