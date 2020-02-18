February 15, 2020 Sherry Poindexter Henderson, 72, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Our hearts broke when hers did. Most beloved, adored, and treasured Daughter, Granddaughter, Sister, Niece, Cousin, Friend, Aunt, Wife, Mother, Great-Aunt, and Grandmother. We long to see her very soon in the promised earthly resurrection. "…[B]oth if we live and if we die, we belong to Jehovah." (Romans 14:8); (Malachi 3:16); (Ephesians 3:14-21); (1 Corinthians 13). Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Jehovah's Witnesses Worldwide Work via donate.jw.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherry HENDERSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.