HENDERSON Richard Combs June 21, 1946 September 25, 2019 Richard Combs Henderson, born June 21, 1946, went home to be with the lord Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He graduated from Virginia Polytecnic Institute in 1968. He was in the corp of cadets at Virginia Tech and after graduation he entered the army as a 2nd lieutenant. He spent a year in Vietnam earning a bronze star and leaving the military service as a Captain. He launched his career in business as a multi state Sales Manager for Berenfield Container traveling Michigan, West Virginia, Ohio, New York, and Pennsylvania. He retired in 2012. He had a lifelong love of history and this country. His main focus was the Revolutionary War and George Washington. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Joan and his eldest son, Robert and daughter-in-law, Johanna Henderson; A daughter, Margaret Prybuto and husband Tony; and a daughter, Jill Henderson. Four grandchildren, Natalie Henderson, Christian Henderson, Clarissa Prybuto, and Isabell Prybuto. Preceding him in death his father and mother, Merle and Freda Henderson. He will be missed by friends and family where he made his home in Ohio, but his true love was his home of birth Virginia. He is most proud of his grandson Christian who has followed him in the military tradition at The Ohio State University as a Naval Midshipman, not Virginia Tech which would be perfect but a close second. He was proud of the accomplishments of all of his children and grandchildren. They will live on and continue his legacy of accomplishment. Isabelle, his songbird in the singing Angels. Natalie with the caring heart for the downtrodden and last but but not least Clarissa always available to help. Thanking the Wade Park Doctors at the Veterans Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio who time and again came through for Richard in the last days of his care. He never regretted his service to his country because he truly believed in the freedoms that those before him had fought and died for. So let us rejoice that he is now at rest and free from pain and in the loving arms of his Savior. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Private burial took place in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, OH. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
What's next for the Valley View Sears store? Experts see several options.
-
Salem teen's death tied to marijuana ring charges, feds say
-
Carilion plans to create center for children's care at Tanglewood
-
Reynolds acquitted of murder following shooting at Triangle Mart in Roanoke
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Don't miss your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to experience The Velveteen Rabbit!
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.