January 25, 1933 August 30, 2019 Mary Louise Slaughter Henderson passed away, at home in Roanoke, Va., on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1933, in Bristol, Tenn., and was the daughter of John Washington Slaughter and Vera Hunter Slaughter. Mary Lou was also predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Jack Samuel Henderson; her brothers, J. Robert (Bob) Slaughter and wife, Margaret, William H. (Bill) Slaughter, and James W. (Jim) Slaughter. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family, friends, working in her yard, and trips to the beach. Mary Lou is survived by sons, David Matthew Henderson and wife, Carol, and James Edward (Jim) Henderson and wife, Dana; seven amazing grandchildren, Matthew Henderson, Rebecca (Jordan) Klein, James (Sara) Henderson, Joshua (Margot) Henderson, Johnathan Henderson, Michael (Keiona) Henderson and Jennifer Henderson. She is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, James and Hazel Henderson; sister-in-law, Virginia Slaughter; nieces and nephews; and dear friends. Mary Lou met Jack at Jefferson High School and they married at First Presbyterian Church in 1956. She worked at the United States Department of State, General Electric, City of Roanoke, and retired as a Disability Analyst for the State of Virginia Disability Determination Services. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the Lapsley Chapel, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke with the Rev. Robert Smith officiating. A reception will immediately follow. A private internment will occur at Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church or to the National D-Day Memorial, P.O. Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
‘The NCAA process is horrible’: Brock Hoffman's family blindsided by final ruling
-
Cox, Comcast and Dish customers mad about not getting ACC Network
-
CASEY: 'Real ID' takes effect in about 13 months
-
Roanoke prosecutors drop murder charge after shooting death of key witness
-
Virginia Tech's Brock Hoffman not eligible for 2019 season after NCAA denies final waiver appeal
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.