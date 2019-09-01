January 25, 1933 August 30, 2019 Mary Louise Slaughter Henderson passed away, at home in Roanoke, Va., on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1933, in Bristol, Tenn., and was the daughter of John Washington Slaughter and Vera Hunter Slaughter. Mary Lou was also predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Jack Samuel Henderson; her brothers, J. Robert (Bob) Slaughter and wife, Margaret, William H. (Bill) Slaughter, and James W. (Jim) Slaughter. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family, friends, working in her yard, and trips to the beach. Mary Lou is survived by sons, David Matthew Henderson and wife, Carol, and James Edward (Jim) Henderson and wife, Dana; seven amazing grandchildren, Matthew Henderson, Rebecca (Jordan) Klein, James (Sara) Henderson, Joshua (Margot) Henderson, Johnathan Henderson, Michael (Keiona) Henderson and Jennifer Henderson. She is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, James and Hazel Henderson; sister-in-law, Virginia Slaughter; nieces and nephews; and dear friends. Mary Lou met Jack at Jefferson High School and they married at First Presbyterian Church in 1956. She worked at the United States Department of State, General Electric, City of Roanoke, and retired as a Disability Analyst for the State of Virginia Disability Determination Services. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the Lapsley Chapel, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke with the Rev. Robert Smith officiating. A reception will immediately follow. A private internment will occur at Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church or to the National D-Day Memorial, P.O. Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.