HENDERSON Eva February 24, 1919 September 19, 2019 Eva Henderson, 100, of Salem, Va., passed away, Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John and Lou Mink. She was also preceded in death by James Meadows; two children, L.C. Henderson and Norma Jean Stump; sister, Irene Rutherford; and grandchildren, Cindy Hale and Jimmy Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Wilson (Butch); brother, Cecil Hall (Bobbie); two granddaughters, Kathy Burch and Christy Wilson; great-grandchildren, Larry, Brianna, Hunter, Hayden and Logan; and numerous extended family and friends. Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the chapel of John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home in Salem with the Rev. Roy Kanode officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be made at Hall's United Methodist Church Cemetery, Elliston at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

