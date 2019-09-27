HENDERSON Claudine Shepherd August 30, 1930 September 25, 2019 Claudine Shepherd Henderson, 89, originally of Blacksburg, Va. went home to be with her Lord, Savior, and friend, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at her daughter's home in Dublin, Va. She loved the Lord and dedicated her entire life to leading others to him. She was born on August 30, 1930, to Edward and Neva Shepherd. Claudine was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Bell "Buzz" Henderson; sons, Michael Vernon Henderson and Grady McKinley Henderson. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edward, Neva and Helen Shepherd; sisters and brothers, Archie Shepherd, Marshall Shepherd, Conston Spradlin, Louise Sarver, Eunice Burk and Ruth Moore. Because she became a widow at such a young age, to support her children, she was a cafeteria worker at Blacksburg High School and later worked for Gateway Baptist Church. She was a member of Lusters Gate Baptist Church, later known as Gateway Baptist Church, under the ministry of Dewey Weaver. The words to accurately describe just what she meant to the people in her life are difficult to find. The level of her devotion to her work as a teacher at Gateway Christian Academy reached multiple generations and beyond. She loved everyone she was in contact with and was affectionately known as "Grandma Dean". She treated everyone as her own and that's why she was everyone's "Grandma Dean". She held another name, "Granny Cotton", but no matter the name, they were received with respect and love. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Charles (Brenda) Henderson, Connie (Jeff) Aikens, Tammy (Bryan) Metzler, Terry Henderson, Robin (Doug) Testerman; grandchildren, Tim, Shelley, Jeremy, Chris, Melissa, Michael, Lizzie, Matt, David, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Natalie, Adrianne, Chanceler, Austin; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Mo, Levi, Anna, Miranda, Garrett, Braden, Elisabeth, Jadyn, Makailah, Mitchell, Parker, Riley, Seth, Lailah, Jordyn, Heath, Marlie, Caleb, Odin, Layla, Griffin; sister, Frances (Marcelo) Flores; brothers, Everett, Harvey and Jack Shepherd. The family of Grandma Dean is so thankful for the outreach and prayers from everyone, and we want to give a special "thank you" to Dr. Knotresha Stewart for her love for Grandma Dean. You helped more than you will ever know. Also, thank you to Intrepid Home Health and Hospice. You have been like family to us. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 4 to -7 p.m. at Auburn Baptist Church, Riner, VA. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel, Blacksburg, VA. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery, Blacksburg, VA.
