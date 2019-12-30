November 5, 1930 December 29, 2019 Elizabeth Joyce Bissonette Hemminger, 89, of Bedford passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was born on November 5, 1930 in Burlington Vermont. A daughter of the late Theodore Joseph Bissonette Sr. and Dorothy May Mitchell Bissonette. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Roy Hemminger; daughter, Nanette M. Hemminger; sister, Beverly Ann Terry; and sister-in-law, Betty Bissonette. Betty was a member of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Bedford. She retired as a financial administrator from Arlington county public schools. She loved her church and Lord and Savior. Betty also enjoyed traveling in their RV around the United States. She was able to visit most every state after retirement. She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. Betty is survived by her three sons, Mark S. Hemminger and his wife, Judy, Matthew R. Hemminger and John C. Hemminger and his wife, Linda; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Theodore J. Bissonette Jr.; brother-in-law, Bob Terry. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Bedford County Nursing Home and Hospice for their love, care and compassion during this most difficult of times. A mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2019, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Bedford with Father Salvador Añonuevo officiating. Burial will be held later in Florida National Cemetery located in Bushnell, Florida. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11 a.m. also at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Elizabeth Joyce Bissonette HEMMINGER
