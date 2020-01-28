January 25, 2020 Violet June Zell Helms, 82, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 62 years, Donald M. Helms; sons, Stephen M. Helms of Houston, Texas, and D. Scott Helms of Washington, D.C.; sisters, Jancie Z. Cregger, Nancy Z. Calvert, Linda Z. Green, Shelby Z. Cook, and Sally Z. Slusser; life-long friend, Barbara Wrenn; special cousin, Barbara Helms; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank to the staff of the University of Virginia Cancer Center and Good Samaritan Hospice, especially Diana, Tracy and Teresa, for their love and compassionate care. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Per Violet's wishes, only a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton with the Rev. Bill Hartsfield and the Rev. Michael Tabor officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
