May 2, 1929 November 5, 2019 Rudolph "Rudy" Helms, age 90, of Blacksburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born in Merrimac, Va. on May 2, 1929 to the late Ervin E. and Nora Price Helms. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa "Terry" Helms, granddaughter, Lacie Helms, sisters, Dorothy Helms Fulks, Phyllis Helms Humphreys, brothers, Ervin Helms Jr., James "Jimmy" Helms, Richard "Dickie" Helms, Samuel "Sam" Helms. He was a longtime member of Alleghany Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon for many years. He retired from Virginia Tech in 1991, and spent the next 15 years dabbling in carpentry. Rudy loved to troutfish, rabbit hunt, but above all else spending time with his family. Left to cherish his memory his wife of 69 years and childhood sweetheart, Hilda Hodge Helms, daughter, Penny Helms White and husband, Roger, son, Mark Steven Helms and wife, Kym, grandchildren, Jesse Helms, Casey Helms, Kelsea Helms and finance, Austen, Hunter Maddy, Parker White, great granddaughter, Skyler Helms, brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Lelia Helms, sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Larry Wrenn, and sister, Pamela Clay. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Alleghany Church of Christ with Mr. Porter Riner officiating. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Alleghany Church of Christ 2095 N. Franklin St. Christiansburg, Va. 24073. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
