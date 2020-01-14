November 21, 2019 Mildred Jean Doyle Helms died on November 21, 2019, after an extended illness which she fought valiantly. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Helms Stone, Mitzi Helms Maxey, and Sheila Helms Manning and her son-in-law, Steve Manning. Also, by her two amazing grandsons, Ryan Alexander Maxey and Asher Cole Maxey. The family thanks everyone for their kindness during Middy's illness and after her passing. It was a life well-lived.
Helms, Mildred Jean Doyle
