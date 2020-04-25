April 22, 2020 Larry Dean Helms, 62, of Shawsville, Va., passed in peace on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after a five year fight against cancer. Larry was preceded in death by his twin sons, Matthew and Mitchell Helms; and his parents, Walter and Joan Helms. He is survived by his spouse, Wendy Helms; his children, Jennifer and William Oldham, Danny and Kendra Helms, Ashley Hall, and Kayla Palmer; grandchildren, Harley, Shelby, Nevaeh, Logan, Skye, Ryan, and Aria. He is also survived by uncles and aunts, Russell and Gayle Creasey, Wayne and Annie Helms; siblings, Patricia Clark, Robbie Helms; nieces and nephews, Stacey Bibb, Darrell Bibb, Chris Bibb, Zach Helms, Taylor Helms; great-nieces and nephews as well as great-great-nieces and nephews, along with many cousins, family members and many friends. Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, with Pastor Jack Finley officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America in honor of Larry's courageous battle. Donations can be sent to Assistance in Healthcare P.O. Box 396 Zion, IL 60099

