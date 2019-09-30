HELMS Curtis P. September 28, 2019 Curtis P. Helms, 86, of New Castle, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was the owner operator of Helms Hardware for over 58 years in New Castle, Va. Curtis had a lifelong passion for horses, of which he raised and trained many. His true love was his wife and his family, and he truly adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved God, his church, his community and being on his farm. He is preceded in death by parents, O. P. and Dessie Helms; sister, Hazel Simmons. He is survived by loving wife of 64 years Reba Helms; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Randy Dillon and Vickie and Vince Moore; two grandchildren, Josie (Ben) Flinchum and Chad (Elaina) Carper; two great-grandchildren, Eli Flinchum and Genevieve Carper. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at New Castle Christian Church with Pastors Cody Rader and Sheldon Cosma officiating. Interment will follow at Crawford Memorial / Paxtons Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior till the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the New Castle Christian Church. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com.

