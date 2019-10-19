October 18, 2019 Carl (Eddie) Helm, 68, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Roanoke where he was also employed. Eddie was dedicated to and loved his church family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Helm and Joan Martin; two sisters, Brenda Mooney and Karen Snyder; and brother, James "Sam" Helm. Eddie is survived by his sister-in-law, Jill Helm and brother-in-law, Charlie Snyder; sister, Debbie Milton; niece, Chelsea (Teddy) Dyer; nephew, Eric Wright; nephew, Jeremiah (Harmony) Wright; niece, Brandy Wright (Anthony); and nephew, Mark Helm. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Roanoke with the Rev. Wayne Gadman officiating. Interment will follow. Visitation will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

