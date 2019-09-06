September 3, 2019 John Joseph Hegarty Sr., 88, Montvale, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Anne Porteus Hegarty; and sons, John J. Hegarty Jr. and William D Hegarty. Mr. Hegarty is survived by three sons, Kevin Hegarty (Emyjane), Terrance Hegarty (Alvie) and Joseph Hegarty; daughter, Maryanne Fosse (Rev. Mel); 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings; and many other extended family. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church with Father John Christian officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with a Prayer Vigil to be held at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

