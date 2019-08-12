HEDRICK Patricia Fay August 9, 2019 Patricia Fay Hedrick, 64, of Riner, passed away on August 9, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. The Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel, with Philip Johnston officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-382-2612.

