December 14, 2019 Junior D. Heck, 78, of New Castle, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia L. Heck; daughter, Wanda Saunders; brothers, Steve and Wayne Heck; and a sister, Judy Brown. Junior is survived by son, Michael Heck and wife, Cyndi; daughters, Debra McDaniel and husband, Danny, Patricia Aleshire and husband, Mike; as well as 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Nelson Harris officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg, Va. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.

