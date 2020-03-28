October 28, 1920 March 26, 2020 Lillian Ophelia Bedieman Hazzard, 99, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. For the full obituary and to send condolences please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

