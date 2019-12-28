May 5, 1941 December 24, 2019 Robert Clayton Hayslette, 78, of Lexington, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Havenwood Manor. Born May 5, 1941 in Collierstown, a son of the late Charles Coleman Hayslette and Claudia Cummings Hayslette. He served in the United States Army 1st Air Calvary in Vietnam and received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals. Robert was a Director of Central Accounting for Rockbridge County from 1977 to 2000. Robert graduated from Effinger High School and James Madison University. He loved his family, hunting, fishing, contra dancing, and baseball. Surviving are his wife, Amy Randall Hayslette; children, Sandra Hayslette, Steven Hayslette; five grandchildren, Celie, Josie Mae, Luke, Sam, and Nate Hayslette. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Collierstown United Methodist Church with Pastor William Bearden officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Family suggests memorial donations may be made to Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers Street, Lexington, VA 24450. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Breaking
Hayslette, Robert Clayton
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Hayslette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.