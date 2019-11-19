HAYSLETT Geraldine Juanita Haynes September 18, 1924 November 17, 2019 Geraldine (Bette) Juanita Haynes Hayslett, 95, of Selma, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at The Brian Center in Low Moor, Va. She was born on September 18, 1924 in Lewisburg, W.Va., to the late John Lewis Haynes and Anita Holmes Glover Haynes. She worked in the Cafeteria at Selma Elementary School and was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Selma, a charter member of the Selma Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and served as a Mountain Regional Hospice volunteer for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Hayslett Jr. (12/26/01) whom she married on December 24, 1942; three brothers, Lewis, Earl and Carl Haynes; and two sisters, Frances Colvin and Peggy Paganni. She is survived by three sons, Roger Wayne of Bratten's Run, Donnie (Bonnie) of Selma, and Larry (Joanne) of Clifton Forge; a sister, Helen Higgins of Clifton Forge; two sister-in-law, Myrtice Haynes of Sunrise, Fla. and Jean Irvine (Carl); nine grandchildren, Don, Jr., Timmy, Brian, Jeremy and Jared Hayslett, Miranda Napier, Veronica (Marty) Burns, Valerie (Steve) Brackenridge and Jessica (Jared) Tracy; seventeen great-grandchildren, Seth, Caleb, Adalyn, Zamera, Xzavier, and Zamya Hayslett, Michaela (Jacob) McDaniel, McKenna Burns, Trey Brackenridge, Taylor Brown, Haley and Dylan Snead, Kyleigh Napier, Eden, Landen, and Everett Tracy, and Zakalia Smith; and a number of nieces and nephews. Also dear to her heart are Carla Dobbs, Donna Nicely, Sandy Sprinkle, Katherine Dobbins, Regina Hayslett, and her Epworth family. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday November 20, 2019 in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with the Reverend Jonathan Greer officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Alleghany Memorial Park, Low Moor. Pallbearers will be Wayne Hayslett, Jared Hayslett, Jeremy Hayslett, Don Hayslett, Jr., Timmy Hayslett, Trey Brackenridge, Steve Brackenridge, and Dan Paganni. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, November 19, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Epworth United Methodist Church, PO Box 190, Selma, Va. 24422. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com
