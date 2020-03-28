March 18, 1963 March 25, 2020 Julia Walker Haynes, 57, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home in Christiansburg. She was a social worker, loving mother, devoted wife, friend to everyone and a phenomenal cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Adelaide Walker. Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Thomas L. Haynes Jr.; daughter, Allison Elizabeth Haynes; son, Daniel Lewis Haynes; sisters, Adelaide Linda Gregorcyk of Goldsboro, N. C., and Virginia (Pete) Walker Field of Fairfax; sisters-in-law, Helen (Clifton) Pack of Fairlawn, and Mary (Rob) Gresty of Christiansburg; three nieces and four nephews; and many friends. Memorial services will be private. The family kindly requests no flowers but instead asks that donations be made to your local Humane Society. The Haynes family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

