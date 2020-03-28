March 18, 1963 March 25, 2020 Julia Walker Haynes, 57, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home in Christiansburg. She was a social worker, loving mother, devoted wife, friend to everyone and a phenomenal cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Adelaide Walker. Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Thomas L. Haynes Jr.; daughter, Allison Elizabeth Haynes; son, Daniel Lewis Haynes; sisters, Adelaide Linda Gregorcyk of Goldsboro, N. C., and Virginia (Pete) Walker Field of Fairfax; sisters-in-law, Helen (Clifton) Pack of Fairlawn, and Mary (Rob) Gresty of Christiansburg; three nieces and four nephews; and many friends. Memorial services will be private. The family kindly requests no flowers but instead asks that donations be made to your local Humane Society. The Haynes family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech makes new offer to entice campus-bound students to leave
-
New COVID-19 case reported in Roanoke County; state death toll now at 9
-
Virginia ABC stores to cut operating hours effective Friday
-
Coronavirus claims Virginia musician, minister Landon Spradlin
-
219 in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19; state reports third death
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.