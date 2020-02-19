August 29, 1933 February 13, 2020 Harry Dewitt Haynes Jr., 86, of Roanoke, Va., left his earthly body on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Harry Haynes III; parents, Harry Sr. and Cassell Haynes; brother, Lewis Alvin Haynes Sr. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Kevin Timothy Haynes; brother, Dewitt Haynes; grandchildren; nephews; nieces; Crutchfield/Haynes family members; Crenshaw family and Drew family. Homegoing service will be on 1 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Williams Memorial Park.

