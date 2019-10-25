March 22, 1954 October 23, 2019 Philip Ray Haymes, 65, of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He is survived by his children, Lisa Haymes Carroll (James) and Donna Marie Draper (Misty); grandchildren, Elizabeth Kiger (Ethan), Madison Bane and Presley Draper; great-grandchild, Easton Kiger; and brother, Ed Haymes (Joyce). Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Marie Haymes. He was born in Roanoke, Va., on March 22, 1954. Philip graduated from Cave Spring High School and attended Virginia Military Institute. He worked as a Distribution Center Manager for Akron Hardware. Philip enjoyed hunting, shooting, coin collecting and spending time with his family. The family wishes to thank Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital 8 Mountain ICU for their amazing care. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Donna Hopkins-Britt officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the VMI Alumni Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

