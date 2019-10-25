March 22, 1954 October 23, 2019 Philip Ray Haymes, 65, of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He is survived by his children, Lisa Haymes Carroll (James) and Donna Marie Draper (Misty); grandchildren, Elizabeth Kiger (Ethan), Madison Bane and Presley Draper; great-grandchild, Easton Kiger; and brother, Ed Haymes (Joyce). Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Marie Haymes. He was born in Roanoke, Va., on March 22, 1954. Philip graduated from Cave Spring High School and attended Virginia Military Institute. He worked as a Distribution Center Manager for Akron Hardware. Philip enjoyed hunting, shooting, coin collecting and spending time with his family. The family wishes to thank Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital 8 Mountain ICU for their amazing care. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Donna Hopkins-Britt officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the VMI Alumni Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
H.S. football: West Virginia powerhouse tops Salem for 50th straight win
-
2 injured in Roanoke shootings, police say
-
Live updates: North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech
-
‘What are we doing’: New overtime rules debut in Virginia Tech’s marathon win over North Carolina
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.