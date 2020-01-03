January 1, 2020 Mary Rutledge Anderson Ferguson Hayes, 63, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and was retired from the telecom sales industry. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Richard E. Anderson; mother, Mary Jean Durham Anderson; and a nephew, Scott M. Anderson. Surviving are two brothers, Richard L. Anderson and Robert Gerald Anderson; stepmother, Sue H. Anderson; three nieces, Brooke J. Anderson, Bria R. Anderson-McKinnon and husband, Nathan, and Karla G. Anderson-Howard and husband, Eric; four great-nephews; an endless number of friends; and her beloved golden retriever, Aly. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Blue Ridge Cancer Center at Lewis Gale Medical Center. Funeral Services will be conducted from the graveside at Evergreen Burial Park at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Blue Ridge Cancer Center, 1900 Electric Road, Suite 100, Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Mary Rutledge Anderson Ferguson HAYES
