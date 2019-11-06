HAYES Danny Lee September 26, 1954 November 3, 2019 Danny (Big Dan) Lee Hayes, 65 of Penhook, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born September 26, 1954 in Winston Salem, N.C. He was the oldest son of the late Gilbert and Pauline Hayes. Big Dan was a retired Pipefitter from Local 491, Roanoke, Va. He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Lee Hayes. Surviving are his beloved wife of 44 years, Terri Laury Hayes; his son, Joseph Adam Hayes; grandchildren, Christian Thomas and Brooklynn Grace Hayes all of Penhook Va. A memorial visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday November 8, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.