HAYDEN Polly Ann November 2, 2019 Polly Ann Hayden, 85, of Hardy, Va. passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bessie Hale; and a brother, James Hale. Surviving are her loving husband, Bernard "Bernie" Hayden; sons, Hunter (Teresa) Lackey, and Vincent Lackey, I; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Conner and Vioma Nichols Funeral services will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by the Rev. Anthony Budzik. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday November 8, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707

