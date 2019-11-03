HAYDEN Polly Ann November 2, 2019 Polly Ann Hayden, 85 of Hardy, Va., passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, 540-366-0707.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.