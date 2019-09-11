August 13, 1938 September 8, 2019 Lois Ann Hawthorne, 81, of Roanoke, Va., and formerly of Beckley, W.Va., died on Sunday, September 8, 2019, after a short illness. She was born on August 13, 1938, in Beckley, W.Va., a daughter of the late John E. Allen and Emma E. Seelinger Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald R. Allen; and her sister, Betty J. Allen. Lois was a retired employee of Roanoke Memorial Hospital, a long-time volunteer at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, and was a loving, caring, devoted mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Roanoke. Lois is survived by her son, Gregory Hawthorne and his son, Zeke Hawthorne, of Roanoke, Va.; daughter, Lori Hawthorne Ponton and her husband, Wayne, and their family, of Lovingston, Va.; dear cousin, Rodney Allen and his wife, Pat, and their family; sister-in-law, Edna Allen and her family of Northfield Center, Ohio; and several other cousins and close friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Blue Ridge Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Beckley, W.Va., with Rodney Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley, W.Va. The family will receive friends following the service and suggests that memorial contributions be made in Lois's memory to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, 402 4th Street, SE, Roanoke, VA 24013. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Faith Chapel in Roanoke, Va., with Rodney Allen officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

