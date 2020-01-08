January 6, 2020 Lois Ethel Willis Hawley, 91, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Belmont Christian Church, 1101 Jamison Ave., SE, Roanoke. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Lois Ethel Willis Hawley
