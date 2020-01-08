January 6, 2020 Lois Ethel Willis Hawley, 91, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Belmont Christian Church, 1101 Jamison Ave., SE, Roanoke. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois HAWLEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.