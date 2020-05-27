May 25, 2020 Dorothy Lynn Hawley, 85, of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Dorothy and her late husband Bobby Hawley Sr., owned and operated Country Kitchen in Christiansburg. Along with her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Blanche and Handsford Lynn; brothers, Clyde and Edward Lynn; and sister-in-law, Annabel Rasnake and husband, Silas. She is survived by her sister, Ruby Cales; children, Sharon Hawley, and Johnny Hawley (Ginger); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill Hawley (Doris), Buddy Hawley (Clarice), Nelson Hawley (Bonnie), and Pauline Hawley; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, as well as 17 nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are private. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.

