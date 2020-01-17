January 13, 2020 Reva Faye Hawks, 86, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, died peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, following cardiac complications. She was surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Rome Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Terry McMillian officiating. Burial will follow in the Rome Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Hawks, Reva Faye
