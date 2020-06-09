August 8, 1932 June 7, 2020 Barbara Anne Reynolds Hawks, 87, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. She was born on August 8, 1932, in Salem, Va., to the late James Schoolcraft and Thursey Maloney Lawrence Reynolds. Following graduation from Andrew Lewis high School, Barbara joined the workforce as a secretary for a local lawyer. This would be the beginning of her lifelong commitment to serving others, particularly the personnel of the United States Military. She first served our military within the confines of the Civil Service, then with the Veterans Hospital. Being the caring and uplifting person she was known for, it is to no surprise that some of her early responsibilities involved in assisting veterans with various tasks, such as relocation and other formalities. She was dedicated to those that served and was always appreciated. After 30 plus years of faithful service, Barbara retired from the Salem VA Hospital. She continued to enjoy her antiques; her depression glass in particular, and you may find her gardening or spending time with her cats. She was a faithful and active member of Fort Lewis Christian Chruch, however, Barbara will be remembered mostly as a loving and dedicated wife, and friend to all that knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by numerous cousins. Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her husband of 65 years, James Donald Hawks; brother, James S. Reynolds Jr. (Rosalind); nephew, Michael Trevor Reynolds; niece, Tracy Leigh Brockenbrough; great-nieces, Sheena, Cori, and Ashton; and great-nephew, Kaleb. In keeping with the families wishes, all services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
