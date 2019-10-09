October 7, 2019 Kenneth Riley (Kenny) Hawkins, 60, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 11, 2019, at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

