March 3, 1928 February 10, 2020 Lilli Henriksen Hawes, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, at her home in Radford with her family by her bedside. She was born in Haugesund, Norway, the daughter of the late Albert and Lava Henriksen. She lived through the invasion of Norway during World War II and assisted with care and nursing of the soldiers. After that time, she attended cooking school and she was known as "a good cooker". She came to the U.S.A. in 1958 as a buyer for G.C. Hall, Founder of Hallmark, to open the first Scandinavian Shop in Kansas City, Missouri. She immigrated to the United States in 1960 and married the love of her life, the late Dr. James William Hawes. They moved to Virginia in 1975. She was a former member of the Saint Albans Auxiliary and a Red Cross volunteer. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and a sister. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Leslie Hawes and Alex Espinoza of Galax; grandchildren, Anthony Hawes, and Erik Hawes Beverly and his significant other, Jessica; special niece, Astrid Strømnes; and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank her special family members, Donna Miller and Sandy Cooper, along with her caregivers for their special care of Lilli. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Dr. James and Lilli Hawes Scholarship – RU Foundation or to the charity of your choice. The family will receive friends at her home from 3 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The Hawes family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lilli Hawes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.