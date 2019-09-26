HAVNAER, Charles H. September 9, 1925 - September 23, 2019 Charles H. (Jack) Havnaer of Stuart, Florida, and Salem, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home in Salem, surrounded by his wife, three daughters and one of his sons-in-law. He was born in Charlotte, N.C. on September 9, 1925 to the late Charles Haddon Havnaer Sr. and Clara Mae Davis. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all. He enlisted in the United States Navy on September 7, 1943 and served honorably, as a combat veteran, until his discharge on March 20, 1946. During World War II, Jack served as Quartermaster on the tank, troop and supply ship, LST-263 in the Mediterranean Theater. Following the war, he attended Virginia Tech and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. While at Virginia Tech he met the love of his life, Jane Lamb, and upon her graduation in June of 1950, they married in Blacksburg, Va. Jack owned and operated Havnaer Supply Company in Roanoke, Va., a laundry and dry cleaning equipment and supply business, for almost 50 years. He was an active member of, and usher for, Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Roanoke, Va. Jack loved spending time with his family, playing golf, fishing, and was an avid private pilot, having flown his Cessna throughout the United States for more than 40 years. For the last 29 years, Jack and Jane have spent seven to eight months per year in their Florida home, in Mariner Sands, Stuart, Fla. Jack enjoyed his time there, with his many friends, playing golf and participating in numerous charity and social activities in their community. Jack was also active in the Chapel at Mariner Sands. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn "Kitty" Havnaer Risinger, and numerous friends. Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane Havnaer; three children, Susan Goodspeed (Craik), Nancy Kruchko (Steve), and Grace Overstreet; four grandsons, Gregory Kruchko (Lilly), David Kruchko (Amanda), Daniel Overstreet (Haruko), and Mark Overstreet (Jessica). To all who had the pleasure of knowing him, Jack had a zest for family, friends, and fun. He was the rare individual that everyone loved and who loved to be with him. Through expample, he taught his family the importance of humility despite his many successes. He had kind words for everyone, was gentle, kind, and will be sorely missed. A man of strong Christian beliefs, his family takes solace in the knowledge that Jack has joined his parents, sister, and many friends in the glory of heaven. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Jack's memory, may be made to: Christ Lutheran Church 2011 Brandon Avenue, SW Roanoke, Va. 24015; or to Mariner Sands Chapel 6500 SE Congressional Way Stuart, Fla. 34997; or to a charity of the donors choice. Online condolences may be made at www.simpsonfuneral.com Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 540-366-0707

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.