HAUSER Theodore Harmon July 8, 2019 Theodore (Sonny) Harmon Hauser, 84, of Salem, Va., went to be with our Lord on July 8, 2019 after battling with diabetes and renal failure. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty A Hauser; son, Gregory L Hauser; grandson, Christopher L Hauser; and future granddaughter-in-law, Taylor Pike. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem. A graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m.

