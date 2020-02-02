January 31, 2020 Mark Eric Haupt, 42, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
HAUPT, Mark Eric
