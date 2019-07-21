July 18, 2019 Michael David Hatcher, 57, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Paul D. Hatcher and Jeanette Hatcher. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

