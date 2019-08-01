HATCHER Jonathan Patrick July 26, 2019 Jonathan Patrick Hatcher, 48, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. A visitation will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Belmont Christian Church in Christiansburg, Va. and will be followed by a service at 2 p.m. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory 540-382-2612.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.